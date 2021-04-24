Zarif’s trip to Qatar after recent developments inspiring: Envoy

The relations with Qatar and all the littoral Persian Gulf states are very important for Iran, wrote Hamid Reza Dehqan.

Dehqan said that Zarif’s Sunday trip to Qatar is within the framework of the expansion of relations with the country and is quite inspiring and promising, especially after the recent developments.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Saturday that Foreign Minister Javad Zarif is to pay a visit to Iraq and Qatar on Sunday.

Khatibzadeh said that the visit will be within the framework of developing bilateral relations, regional and trans-regional talks.

During his stay in Iraq and Qatar, Zarif is to confer with high-ranking officials.

