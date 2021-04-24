Iranian weightlifter gains bronze medal at AWC

Iranian athlete lifted 223kg in the clean and jerk category and stood in 3rd place of the event.

Earlier, Rasoul Motamedi snatched three medals of men’s 102 kg category and Kianoush Rostami received a silver medal.

Also, Reza Dehdar lifted 175 kg in the snatch category and stood in first place and Rasoul Motamedi lifted 173 kg and stood in third place.

Asian Weightlifting Championships (AWC) are taking place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on April 16-25.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish