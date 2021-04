10 centers, 80 gamblers, and 18 leaders of the network were arrested, said Vali Ghanbari Raad on Saturday.

These people worked in an organized network, he said, adding that they were ex-convicts and some were from hoodlums who provided security for the gambling matches.

Gambling tools, alcoholic drinks, narcotics, cold weapons, firearms, ammunition, POS machines were discovered and confiscated in the gambling centers.

