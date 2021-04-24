Motamedi bags gold medals at Asian Weightlifting C’ships

Iranian weightlifter lifted 173kg in the snatch and 227kg in the clean and jerk categories.

The athlete received bronze and two gold medals at the snatch, clean and jerk categories, as well as total.

Earlier, Kianoush Rostami received a silver medal by lifting 176 kg in the snatch category.

Also, Reza Dehdar lifted 175 kg in the snatch category and stood in first place and Rasoul Motamedi lifted 173 kg and stood in third place.

Asian Weightlifting Championships (AWC) are taking place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on April 16-25.

3266**2050

