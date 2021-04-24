Apr 24, 2021, 2:42 PM
COVID-19 claims 374 lives in Iran over past 24 hours

Tehran, April 24, IRNA - Some 374 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 69,120, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Saturday.

18,230 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,912 of whom were hospitalized, the ministry said.

It added that with the 374 new deaths, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 69,120.

The ministry also noted that 1,863,405 patients out of a total of 2,377,039 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 5,156 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, it added

The Iranian health ministry went on to say that 15,078,540 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

