How to assist Iran’s negotiating team in nuclear talks?

Reza Nasri, an international law expert, wrote for Iran newspaper on Saturday that Benjamin Franklin one of the Founding Fathers of the United States pointed to the erosive conflict between administration and Congress on international accords. The following is what Nasri wrote for Iran newspaper:



The political and legal dilemmas have not yet been reformed structurally. Hundreds of international agreements have been doomed to failure because of the structural shortcoming and the quarrel among new players and bodies.



The withdrawal from agreements or the implementation of accords have also been sources of disagreements among academic figures.



However, the quarrel has changed in recent decades and the administration has got a higher leverage to pursue its course of action and it can force the legislative body to follow the executive branch. The executive branch needs to resort to its “political capital” and “public support” in order to go ahead with its own way of conduct.



When it comes to interacting with the United States, it is very important to understand the political dynamics. Those countries, who understood the dynamics, established lobbies and media to find a way to affect Washington’s decision-making apparatus and change the American politicians’ decisions in line with their own interests.



Israel is one of the most successful players, who concentrated on the Congress in a bid to affect calculations and decisions of the administration in the US. Meanwhile, Iran has been very weak in this regard, because it has always denied the dynamics and considered the US as a homogeneous unit, seeing any kind of quarrel among different bodies and power houses in Washington as a type of “plot” or “good cop, bad cop play.”



The Iranian critics of the 2015 nuclear deal have ignored the differences between the administration and the Congress in their analyses. In recent years, such an incomplete understanding of the US’s political complications led to unjust criticism against Iran’s negotiating team. As a result, the Iranian diplomats have had restricted and incomplete tools to pursue negotiations on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).



In other word, the dominant perception in Iran has pushed the diplomatic apparatus to negotiate on sanctions, which can be lifted by the US administration, while the critics also expect the executive branch to lift bans imposed by the legislative body.



It is worth mentioning that the achievements of the Iranian negotiating team should not be arbitrated without considering internal dynamics and political system of the United States. In fact, the Iranian diplomatic apparatus cannot be expected to achieve great results, when they are deprived from any leverage and authority.



To this end, it is better to find out how the diplomacy apparatus can assist the pro-JCPOA circle in the fight against anti-JCPOA circle in the US; then, it is necessary to equip the Iranian negotiators with tools and authority to pursue the Islamic country’s goals.

