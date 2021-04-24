Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 24

** IRAN DAILY

-- Tehran Grand Bazaar, nonessential businesses closure extended for a week: Chamber head

The closure of Tehran Grand Bazaar, as well as less essential and nonessential businesses, categorized as group two, three and four, in the Iranian capital, has been extended for another week ending April 30, said the head of Tehran Chamber of Guilds.

Speaking to IRNA on Thursday, Qassem Nodeh-Farahani added based on a decision by the National Task Force for Fighting the Coronavirus, businesses in groups two, three and four in Iranian cities coded red (very high-risk) and orange (high-risk) are in no way allowed to be operating, as was the case in the previous weeks, to dull the edges of a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic which has been unleashed in the country since a few weeks ago.

-- Irrigation of 14,000 hectares of lands in underprivileged Sistan starts

Nearly 14,000 hectares of agricultural lands in arid plains in Iran’s Sistan region started using irrigation thanks to a government project which seeks to eliminate poverty and boost jobs in the underprivileged region.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani ordered the rollout of the project on Thursday using a videoconference call from his office in Tehran.

-- Iran exports 500,000 barrels of oil per day despite US sanctions

Iran’s crude oil exports since the start of the month averaged around 500,000 barrels per day (bpd), according to a Reuters report that cites estimates from tanker tracking companies.

This is lower than March levels but much higher than a year ago, the report noted.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- IRGC Releases Footage of U.S. Aircraft Carrier

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has released strikingly precise and close footage of an American aircraft carrier captured by the elite force’s drones during an overflight of the vessel in the Persian Gulf.

The IRGC released the footage late Wednesday to portray its state-of-the-art advancements in the field of drone technology.

-- Rouhani ‘Not to Lose a Moment’ to Serve People

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said Thursday his administration will not hesitate to do anything in its power to realize the rights of the Iranian people through the removal of unjust sanctions imposed on the country by the United States.

"Anytime we see that we can reclaim the rights of the Iranian people, I, as president, would not lose a moment to do this. We do not care if some people are upset about this,” Rouhani said while addressing a ceremony held to inaugurate a number of agricultural projects across the country.

-- Iran to Buy 60 Million Sputnik Doses From Russia

Iran has finalized a deal with Russia to purchase 60 million doses of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the official IRNA news agency reported Thursday.

The report quoted Iran’s ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, as saying the contract has been "signed and finalized” for enough vaccinations to inoculate 30 million people.

Jalali said Iran will receive the vaccines by the end of the year.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Saudi Arabia has shown ‘positive signals’ for dialogue, says Iran’s Khatibzadeh

In a virtual meeting through Clubhouse social media platform, hosted on April 20 by Al-Jazeera analyst Ali Hashem, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh answered questions by reporters from credible media around the world.

The Clubhouse session lasted for 100 minutes.

“It is in the interest of Iran and Saudi Arabia and regional stability and peace that we find a way to resolve disputes,” said Khatibzadeh in response to a question about recent reports on possible Iran-Saudi Arabia dialogue.

-- Over $1.9b of agricultural projects inaugurated across Iran

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday inaugurated several agricultural projects worth 81.47 trillion rials (about $1.93 billion) through video conference in various provinces, IRNA reported.

The mentioned projects which were put into operation in a variety of fields including water and soil, fisheries, livestock and poultry, are going to provide job opportunities for over 42,300 people.

-- Tehran, Zagreb underline need to enhance tourism ties

Iran and Croatia have discussed ways to enhance relations in the field of tourism.

The Iranian ambassador in Zagreb Parviz Esmaili met with Croatian Tourism and Sports Minister Nikolina Berniats, emphasizing the need to implement the previously signed agreements.

