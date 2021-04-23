Moradi wins silver at the Asian Championship

The Asian weightlifting championships will start on April 17 and will continue until April 25.

The 96 kg Asian category of championships were held today (Friday) at 18:30 Iranian time in Tashkent, Uzbekistan where Sohrab Moradi, the representative of Iran in this period of the competitions won bronze medal and two silver medals respectively.

The technical staff chose a 170 kg weight for Sohrab Moradi’s first move, which he easily managed to control, but he could not control the weight of 174 kg in the second move. However, he easily controlled it in the third move.

Sohrab Moradi and Kianoush Rostami will be sent to the Colombian Selective competitions in less than a month.

