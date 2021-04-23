Iranian artist among Sovereign Asian Art Prize 2021 finalists

The Sovereign Asian Art Prize was launched in 2003 to increase the international exposure of artists in the region, whilst raising funds for programmes that support disadvantaged children using expressive arts. Held annually, The Prize is now recognized as the most established and prestigious annual art award in Asia-Pacific.

More than 700 artworks from Iran, Afghanistan, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Brunei, Nepal, China , India, Indonesia, Nepal, Myanmar, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam took part in the first phase of The Sovereign Asian Art Prize.

The Prize invites mid-career contemporary artists, nominated by a board of independent art professionals, to each enter up to three artworks online. A judging panel comprised of world-class art experts shortlist the 30 best artworks from a range of digital images. The shortlisted artworks are then exhibited in Hong Kong, where they are judged for a second time and voted on by the public.

The Grand Prize Winner receives US$30,000, while the winner of the Public Vote Prize receives US$1,000. The Vogue Hong Kong Women’s Art Prize, launched in 2019 in partnership with Vogue Hong Kong, awards the highest-scoring female artist with US$5,000.

The shortlisted artworks, except for The Grand Prize-winning entry, are sold and proceeds are split evenly between the artists and the charity. Artists receive the same split as they would through a gallery, and the artworks often fetch higher prices thanks to generous bidding from charity patrons. The Prize acts as a springboard, enabling many artists to achieve record prices and wider audiences for their work.

The public are invited to go to ( https://www.sovereignartfoundation.com/art-prizes/2021-edition/ ) and vote for their favorite artwork, the most popular of which will receive the Public Vote Prize. Vote Closes 23 May.

