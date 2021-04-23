Government focusing on providing COVID-19 vaccines from abroad

He said that as promised beforehand, at the first place, all efforts are to produce and use domestic vaccines in spring and early summer.

Regarding the distribution of imported vaccines and the status of domestically produced vaccines, he said the clearance about the vaccines that are currently injected are so important and that is why the president ordered to ministry of health to inform regularly in this regard.

Expressing that it is the right of the people to know how the vaccine is distributed he added: When the vaccines are imported to the country they must be made available to the people based on the made decisions.

The head of the president's office continued: The medical staff must first use this vaccine. Elderly people with background diseases are also in the second group of vaccine priority.

He said that the ministry of health should provide information in this regard as soon as possible adding: Since the volume of imported vaccines was not so high, we could not provide information on a daily basis, but when the number increases, it will be informed daily.

He pointed out: Our first priority is to be able to buy the required vaccines with the approval of the ministry of health and deliver them to the ministry so that it injects the vaccines to the people for free based on the same schedule.

The head of the president's office stated that: It is more than a year that the government has been serving vaccine producers with all financial, spiritual, technical and scientific facilities and we hope that by the end of spring and early summer as we promised the vaccines reach the production line and used inside the country.

He expressed hope that with the production of Iranian vaccines, the problem will be solved domestically and we will be able to export the vaccine to other countries.

