Iranian weightlifter receives silver at AWC

Tehran, April 22, IRNA – Iranian weightlifter Kianoush Rostami received a silver medal at Asian Weightlifting Championships (AWC) in Uzbekistan on Thursday.
Iran’s athlete lifted 176 kg in the snatch category and stood in second place.
Asian Weightlifting Championships (AWC) are taking place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on April 16-25.
