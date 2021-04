Iran's Deputy Minister of Defense Brigadier General Hojjatollah Qoreyshi and Interior Minister of Iraq Othman al-Ghanmi conferred on border issues and fighting crime in all its forms, including drug trafficking.

Earlier today, Brigadier Qoreyshi held talks with chief of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi in Baghdad.

