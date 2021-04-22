COVID-19 kills 453 more people in Iran

With the 453 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 68,366, Health Ministry said.

Some 24,092 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours and 3,438 patients have been hospitalized, it added.

It noted that 1,823,958 patients out of a total of 2,335,905 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 5,038 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and being treated in intensive care units, it stated.

It added that 14,854,140 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

