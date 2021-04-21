Zarif asks for improvement of Iran-Pakistan consular cooperation

The Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who is in Iran for meetings the Iranian officials, on Wednesday evening met with the Iranian Foreign Minister and talked with him on issues of mutual interest.

Zarif welcomed his Pakistani counterpart and referred to the same day demise anniversaries of Muhammad Iqbal Lahori and Sheikh Sa'adi on March 21, reiterating: The fact that Sa'adi is commemorated in Pakistan and Iqbal in very dear in Iran shows the deep cultural ties between the two nations.

The foreign minister said that after today’s opening of the Pishin-Mand Joint Border Market we now have three joint markets and this is a sign for the two countries’ strong will for expansion of economic and commercial ties.

Zarif also expressed hope that after signing this memorandum of cooperation for establishment of border markets throughout the two countries’ borders those markets will be established as soon as possible.

He said that the three existing border markets and the six that are scheduled to be established will boost the two countries’ border trade and have positive effect on the well being of the region’s peoples.

The Iranian top diplomat said that the security and stability of Iran-Pakistan borders is a key element in improvement of the people who reside alongside those borders, as well as countering the organized crimes and ending the illegal immigration.

He said that the expansion of bilateral relations between the two brother and friend countries of Iran and Pakistan must be designed in a way to be less affected by the unjustly imposed US sanctions.

Zarif also emphasized that bilateral consultations on miscellaneous issues, including the future of Afghanistan, must continue.

The Pakistani foreign minister, too, in the meeting expressed delight for visiting Iran, emphasizing the need for expansion of comprehensive relations with Iran.

He said that the two sides’ relations are based on deep historical, civilization and national pillars.

Qureshi reiterated that the two countries have shared stands in many fields and their proximity in those fields leads to closer bilateral ties on regional developments, such as the status of the world Muslims, the Palestine issue, international developments and multi-lateralism.

