Apr 21, 2021, 6:45 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 84304582
0 Persons

Tags

New opportunities for Iran-China emerges

New opportunities for Iran-China emerges

Tehran, April 21, IRNA – Iranian diplomat in Shanghai, China on Saturday termed the comprehensive program of cooperation between Iran and China inked during the Chinese Foreign Minister's recent visit to Tehran as an opportunity for a new round of mutual cooperation.

In a meeting with the President of Shanghai International Association of SMEs, Consul General of Iran in Shanghai Ramazan Parvaz described the capacity of the International Association of SMEs as a bridge between Iran and China in cultural, economic, commercial, and tourism areas.

During the meeting, it was decided that the desk of Iran should be formed in this association and a webinar should be planned between the association and the organization of small and medium industries of Iran.

With 5,000 members in addition to Shanghai Metropolis, the Shanghai International Association of SMEs also covers Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces.

7129**2050

Follows us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 3 =