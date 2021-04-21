New opportunities for Iran-China emerges

In a meeting with the President of Shanghai International Association of SMEs, Consul General of Iran in Shanghai Ramazan Parvaz described the capacity of the International Association of SMEs as a bridge between Iran and China in cultural, economic, commercial, and tourism areas.

During the meeting, it was decided that the desk of Iran should be formed in this association and a webinar should be planned between the association and the organization of small and medium industries of Iran.

With 5,000 members in addition to Shanghai Metropolis, the Shanghai International Association of SMEs also covers Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces.

7129**2050

