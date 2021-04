Iran has 959 kilometers of border with Pakistan, he said, adding that Pakistan's Baluchestan state is one of the most populous neighbors of Iran with ethnic and cultural commonalities.

Utilizing countless border capacities will lead to the development of unshakable relations and commonalities between the two countries, he underlined.

The relations between the two countries, nations and governments are deep-rooted, he underscored.

3266**2050

Follows us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish