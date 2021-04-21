Apr 21, 2021, 2:38 PM
COVID-19 kills 388 more people in Iran

Tehran, April 21, IRNA - Some 388 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 67,913 Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.

With the 388 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 67,913, Health Ministry said.

Some 24,886 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours and 3,585 patients have been hospitalized, it added.

It noted that 1,823,958 patients out of a total of 2,311,813 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,991 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and being treated in intensive care units, it stated.

It added that 14,739,719 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

