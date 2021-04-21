Iran, Pakistan open third cross-border market

Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami and Pakistani Minister for Defense Production Zobaida Jalal attended the opening ceremony of third border market at Pishin-Mand on Wednesday.
The ceremony coincides with the visit of the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami to southern Iranian Sistan-Baluchestan province in presence of Pakistani officials.
Last December Rimdan-Gabd cross-border market was opened by Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, and Pakistan’s Minister of Defense production Zobaida Jalal and other officials.
