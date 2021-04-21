Apr 21, 2021, 12:23 PM
Iran, Pakistan open third cross-border market

Tehran, April 21, IRNA -- Iran and Pakistan opened the third cross-border market at Pishin-Mand on border area on Wednesday.

Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami and Pakistani Minister for Defense Production Zobaida Jalal attended the opening ceremony of third border market at Pishin-Mand on Wednesday.

The ceremony coincides with the visit of the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami to southern Iranian Sistan-Baluchestan province in presence of Pakistani officials.

Last December Rimdan-Gabd cross-border market was opened by Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, and Pakistan’s Minister of Defense production Zobaida Jalal and other officials.

