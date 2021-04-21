Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 21

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran unveils first homemade rotor for power plants

Iran unveiled its first turbine rotor built by the country’s specialists for electricity generation, entering the league of five leading producers of the machine.

The 82.5-megawatt rotor was unveiled during an online ceremony attended by Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian on Tuesday.

-- US dollar drops in Iranian market, TSE index rises

The exchange rate of the dollar fell by 4,240 rials to hit 234,430 rials on Tuesday compared to the price for Monday, which was 238,670 rials, according to a report by IRNA.

The same happened to the euro’s rate, which fell by 4,240 rials on Tuesday, to be sold at 280,510 rials in the foreign currency market, the report added.

-- Iran to nominate Shah Abbasi Caravanserai of Khoy for global registration



The dossier of Shah Abbasi Caravanserai, located in district of Qotur in Khoy, West Azarbaijan Province, has been prepared for submission to the UNESCO for global registration, said director-general of the province’s Cultural Heritage, Handicraft and Tourism Organization.

Jalil Jabbari added that the historical caravansaries of 24 provinces of the country have been identified by the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicraft Ministry for the global registration.

--First Iran-Made Steam Turbine Rotor Unveiled

With 2,539 blades, it has been built for a nominal speed of 3,000 rotations per minute and can withstand steam temperatures of up to 510 degrees centigrade, the report said.



With 2,539 blades, it has been built for a nominal speed of 3,000 rotations per minute and can withstand steam temperatures of up to 510 degrees centigrade, the report said.

-- Pakistan FM in Iran for Talks on Mutual Ties, Regional Issues

Pakistani Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi is in Tehran for talks on mutual relations and the latest regional security issues with senior Iranian officials.

Qureshi arrived in the Iranian capital on Tuesday for a three-day official visit, which is taking place at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart, Muhammad Javad Zarif.

According to a Tuesday statement by Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the top Pakistani diplomat plans to have delegation-level talks with Zarif, President Hassan Rouhani and Speaker of the Parliament Muhammad Baqer Qalibaf during his stay.

-- Iran’s Hassan Yazdani Dedicates His Gold to Families of Coronavirus Victims

Iranian freestyle wrestler Hassan Yazdani has dedicated his gold medal to the families of COVID-19 victims. Yazdani won a gold medal in the 86kg class at the 2021 Asian Wrestling Championships.

He defeated Indian Deepak Punia in Almaty, Kazakhstan in the final to win gold and dedicated his gold to the families of COVID-19 victims. In Iran, the number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 67,000 on Monday.

-- Iran rejects reports of ‘temporary agreement,’ says it only negotiates final step

A top Iranian nuclear negotiator leading Iran’s negotiating team in Vienna has rejected the possibility of Iran and the remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal reaching a “temporary deal.”

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs, said the subject of reaching a temporary agreement has never been broached at the talks between Iran and the P4+1 (China, Russia, France, and the UK plus Germany). He was responding to press reports in Western media outlets claiming that Iran and the P4+1 could soon reach a temporary agreement to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

-- Iranian Film Festival Australia to open with “TiTi”

“TiTi” by Ida Panahandeh will open the 10th edition of the Iranian Film Festival Australia (IFFA) in Perth on May 20, the organizers have announced.

The film tells the story of a hospitalized, critically ill physicist, working on a theory about black holes and the end of the world, who meets a rather eccentric hospital housekeeper named TiTi. Though single, TiTi is acting as a surrogate mother for an infertile couple in order to serve humanity and raise money to build a small room of her own. When the physicist falls into a deep coma, TiTi, rose by Iranian gypsies and possessing supernatural powers, performs a strange ritual to save him. This is the start of an odyssey; an odyssey that changes their lives forever.

-- UNESCO to assess Iran’s “land of caravanserais” for world heritage

Caravanserais in the city of Miami, which is known as the “land of caravanserais” in Iran, are being prepared to be assessed by UNESCO for inclusion in the World Heritage list.

"Today, the condition of caravanserais in the city of Miami was inspected for the presence of UNESCO representative, IRNA quoted Hamidreza Doost-Mohammadi, head of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department of Semnan Province, as saying on Monday. The official went on to say that Miami city is known as the land of caravanserais due to the existence of 10 caravanserais with historical value.

