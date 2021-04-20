Deputy FM for int’l affairs meets Chemical Weapons NPT chief

During the meeting ways for increased cooperation between Iran and that convention were discussed and surveyed.

Baharvand in the meeting stressed the need for full, effective and undiscriminating implementation of the Chemical Weapons Non-Proliferation Convention and every country’s full commitment to their duties in that respect. He also noted that all the same buying and selling chemical products and facilities for peaceful purposes among world countries must be pursed free from sanctions.

Iran had been the greatest victim of chemical weapons usage in contemporary history, he said, emphasizing that three decades after the usage of chemical weapons by Saddam’s ousted regime we are still witnesses to the suffering of chemical weapons victims among Iranian and Iraqi nations, especially because due to the unjustly imposed US sanctions they are also deprived of access to proper medication, he said.

The Iranian diplomat said that Iran condemns usage of chemical weapons anywhere in the world and under any conditions, and fully respects the ideals of the Chemical Weapons Non-Proliferation Convention.

Baharvand meanwhile reiterated that a world free from chemical weapons is not possible without fully destroying the stockpiles of chemical weapons of all countries who possess them, stressing that America, the only country that officially has a large amount of such weapons must act in accordance with its Chemical Weapons Non-Proliferation Convention commitments, for instance, and annihilate all of them.

1424

