2021 Jeonju international awards for promoting intangible cultural heritage

Tehran, April 20, IRNA - The JIAPICH International Award 2021 is awarded to individuals and organizations that have been active in promoting intangible cultural heritage in an online ceremony.

The purpose of the Jeonju International Awards for Promoting Intangible Cultural Heritage is to encourage the model safeguarding practices of Intangible Cultural Heritage in the global community regardless of nationality, ethnicity, religion, race, age, gender, or any other political, social, economic, or cultural orientation. 

The awards are open to Living Human Treasurers (practitioners), groups, communities, administrators, researchers, NGOs, and those who have made substantial contributions for promoting Intangible Cultural Heritage.

