2021 Jeonju international awards for promoting intangible cultural heritage

The purpose of the Jeonju International Awards for Promoting Intangible Cultural Heritage is to encourage the model safeguarding practices of Intangible Cultural Heritage in the global community regardless of nationality, ethnicity, religion, race, age, gender, or any other political, social, economic, or cultural orientation.

The awards are open to Living Human Treasurers (practitioners), groups, communities, administrators, researchers, NGOs, and those who have made substantial contributions for promoting Intangible Cultural Heritage.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish