According to the Iranian Embassy in the Netherlands, Iran’s representative Ali-Reza Kazemi Abadi was elected as the vice chair of the Executive Council of the OPCW in the 65th extraordinary meeting of the executive council of OPCW which was held on the sidelines of the 25th annual Conference of The State Parties.

The event was held 20–22 April 2021 in The Hague.

