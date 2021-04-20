Meeting of JCPOA Joint Commission kicks off in Vienna

Following the ongoing talks in Vienna within the framework of the Joint Commission on the JCPOA and to examine the results of the negotiations and talks of the working groups in the two fields of sanctions lifting and nuclear issues, the joint JCPOA meeting was held in the presence of the deputy and political directors of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Iran and the P4+1 group (Germany, Russia, China, Britain, and France) in Grand Hotel in Vienna.

The meeting will be chaired by Deputy of European Union Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora. Iran’s delegation is led by Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The attendees at today's meeting are scheduled to review the status of negotiations and talks at different levels, including at the expert level, which has been going on over the past few days, looking at the likely return of the US to the JCPOA and ensuring full and effective implementation of the deal by all parties.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish