Foreign companies inclined to work with Iranian auto parts makers

Part makers had good relations with foreign ones but the sanctions in the recent years cut their ties, said Nader Sakha, adding that even they did not respond emails from Iranian companies.

Sakha said that this was a blessing in disguise which made us stand on our own two feet and choose domesticating the technology but all in all relations with the world is needed for development.

Referring to export of engine wiring harnesses to Peugeot before the sanctions, he went on to say that nine years ago, the French company decided to buy all the engine wiring harnesses from Course Company.

He also said that if the sanctions are removed, Iranian companies incline to cooperate with foreign ones as well.

Sakha said that his company had produced 55 million auto parts in the Iranian year 1399 (ended March 20, 2021), which shows a 30 percent growth compared to the previous year. the company produces more than 50 percent of the auto parts in Iran.

He also said that 35 new parts are to be added to the production of the company, including ECU and some parts of ABS brakes.

