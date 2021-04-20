Natanz attack, a clear example of nuclear terrorism: Pakistani legal expert

During an interview with IRNA on Tuesday, Saad Rasool said the IAEA has remained silent on it and I am sure this would be discussed at the international level in coming days and the IAEA will have to provide a justifiable reason for their silence.

He added that this action which at least in the international media is being attributed to few specific nations or one specific nation and their intelligence agencies, is clearly aimed at sabotaging the 4+1 dialogue in Vienna which is underway regarding the JCPOA.

The expert said this event in particular shows the desperation on part of certain countries or certain elements or certain powers in the region that wish to trigger a conflict with Iran and to isolate Iran economically and diplomatically while also prohibiting it from nuclear development but such nations in the region or entities need to come with new realities of the world.

The international law expert said the individuals or agencies that wish to see conflicts in the region need to recognize that peace is the only way forward and if this conflict flares up and goes out of control will affect not only the region but more largely the entire world.

Expressing his views, Saad Rasool said the world needs to stand by its early commitments and make sure that dialogue is the way through which a peaceful technology and peaceful coexistence of nations can take place in the region.

“They need to know that the world has changed and the traditional tools of power which have prevailed across the world over 50 years are no more effective,” he said.

The expert stated: We are no longer living in a world that is uni-polar in which the developing countries were powerless from time to time against instruments of the west.

“Iran has avenues now since the world has changed and options at the international stage as was recently demonstrated through Iran’s long term cooperation agreement with China,” noted Rasool.

Earlier Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri responding to a question of IRNA during his Weekly Press Briefing, in Islamabad said all issues should be resolved through dialogue adding that any efforts to sabotage the Vienna talks need to be discouraged.

On the morning of Sunday, April 11, Shahid Mostafa Ahmadi Roshan Enrichment Facility in Natanz had an apparent cyberattack that led to electricity disruption and a fire.

Spokesman of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi was injured in an incident while inspecting the Natanz nuclear facility.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in his weekly press briefing on Monday hinted that Zionist regime might be behind Natanz nuclear plant incident.

Pakistani media and some defense and security experts, condemning the Zionists' hostility towards the Islamic Republic of Iran's peaceful nuclear program, stressed that Tel Aviv was the main culprit in the attack on Natanz site and its main purpose was to sabotage the interaction between Tehran and the West.

