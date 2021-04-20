US-Israel hidden controversy on JCPOA

International relations experts are of the opinion that the Biden administration is to revive the 2015 agreement with Tehran, but the current talks has been erosive because the new American team intends to take more concessions from Iran by the use of sanction mechanism. However, US Special Envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, has come to in Vienna for contacts with P4+1 (Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany) to find a way for the purpose.



Natanz sabotage divides US from occupying regime



The recent nuclear terrorism in Natanz facility has affected diplomacy and also divided the United States’ path from Zionist regime.

A power failure at Martyr Ahmadi Roshan enrichment facility in Natanz on April 11 has been described by Iranian official as “nuclear terrorism,” and they called on the world to stop such sabotage.



Some American and Israeli media attributed the sabotage to the Zionist regime and Tel Aviv regime claimed responsibility for cyber attack on nuclear site. The White House ruled out the US role in the Natanz sabotage, refusing to take any stance on Israeli role in this respect.



Some speculations say the US have been aware of the sabotage or the Americans collaborated in this operation in order to have upper hand in Vienna talks. But, many other experts believe that the Zionists conducted the sabotage after they could not persuade the US Administration to stop bid to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).



Statemanets made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin in a joint press conference revealed the two sides’ differences on the JCPOA. Israel's Channel 12 reported on Friday night that the Biden administration sent a message to Netanyahu warning him to cut out “embarrassing chitchat” on the Natanz sabotage, because the way Israel is going ahead is very harmful.



According to observers, American authorities believe Israel pursued two potential goals when it embarked on the sabotage: One of Israeli objectives has probably been that Iran would leave negotiations, and the second goal was that Israel will never accept any agreement between Iran and the US.



Continuation of talks, increase of enrichment and failure of Zionist project



The Zionist regime’s project to halt nuclear negotiations doomed to failure and Iran continued the talks in Vienna as well as announced its decision to increase the level of uranium enrichment up to 60 percent.



Ali Akbar Salehi, the director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), declared, “On Wednesday, we ordered the launch of 60% and today at 00: 40 AM (Friday) we got the 60% product. The product is about 9 grams per hour.”



Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also reacted to US and European concern about Iran’s enriching uranium at 60% purity, noting that Tehran can enrich uranium at 90% purity just now, but the Iranian nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.



The continuation of negotiations in Vienna proves the fact that the Zionist regime’s sabotage bore no fruit and a representative for the European Union announced Iran and the P4+1 group will continue talks.



Russian ambassador to Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, spoke of “slow but steady progress in the negotiations on restoration of the nuclear deal” on his Twitter account.

