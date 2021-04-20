Iran, Afghanistan review latest developments

The Afghan foreign ministry announced that Meerwais Nab met with Bahador Aminian at the Afghan foreign ministry and discussed about the latest developments in Afghan peace process and strengthening Tehran-Kabul relations, IRNA reported.



Meerwais Nab appreciated Iran's cooperation on strengthening the regional consensus to support the Afghan peace process.



Nab said that Afghanistan Government supports withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan, adding that it will be the beginning of a new chapter in security, political and development of cooperation of the international community with Afghanistan.

He outlined significance of expanding cooperation between Afghanistan and Iran in line with establishing peace in the country and in the entire region.

Ambassador Aminian reaffirmed Iran's commitment to continue comprehensive cooperation with Afghanistan, especially in line with the success of peace talks, preservation of the constitution and the achievements of the past two decades with Afghanistan.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish