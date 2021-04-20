Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 20

** IRAN DAILY

-- Minister: 1m doses of COVID-19 vaccine to be administered in coming days

The Health Ministry has distributed one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country, which will be given to the people in the coming days, starting as of Monday.

The remarks were made by Health Minister Saeed Namaki on Monday.

-- Majidi credits Esteghlal ‘identity’ for victory over 10-man Al Shorta

Esteghlal manager Farhad Majidi believes the 3-0 scoreline does not reflect the tough nature of the AFC Champions League victory over Al Shorta, praising his team’s character in beating the Iraqi side. A Mohammad Naderi’s first-half opener was followed by a couple of strikes from Farshid Esmaeili and Cheick Diabaté in the second period to help the Tehran-based Blues beat Al Shorta, which went down to 10 men after Hussam Kadhim received his marching orders with just 11 minutes into the game.

-- Iran seeking 21% increase in annual foreign trade: TPO

Iran is seeking a 21 percent increase in foreign trade for the current Iranian year (started on March 21), announced the head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO).

Hamid Zadboum said on Monday that two scenarios have been prepared for the current Iranian year regarding the country’s foreign trade. One is the case in which Iran will reach an agreement with the world powers on the nuclear deal and the US sanctions are lifted and the other one is for the remaining of the US sanctions.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Ulyanov: Vienna Talks Enter ‘Drafting Stage’

A Russian diplomat taking part in talks to remove U.S. sanctions on Iran said Monday that the negotiations had entered "the drafting stage” though solutions to some of the issues were "still far away.” "Summing up the results of two weeks of deliberations on JCPOA restoration we can note with satisfaction that the negotiations entered the drafting stage,” Russian ambassador to Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on Twitter, referring to the acronym of the deal’s formal name. "Practical solutions are still far away, but we have moved from general words to agreeing on specific steps toward the goal,” he added.

-- Iran Wins Asian Freestyle Wrestling Title

Iran freestyle team has finished in the first place at the 2021 Asian Wrestling Championships. In the two-day competition held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Iran won three gold medals, three silvers and two bronzes.

Hassan Yazdani (86kg), Kamran Ghasempour (92kg) and Ali Shabanibengar (97kg) claimed three gold medals. Alireza Sarlak (57kg), Mostafa Hosseinkhani (74kg) and Ali Savadkouhi (79kg) seized three silver medals.

And Morteza Ghiasi (65kg) and Amin Taheri (125kg) won two bronze medals. At the end of the competition, Iran finished top of men’s freestyle ahead of India and Kazakhstan.

Iran claimed the title with 171 points. India accumulated 151 points and host Kazakhstan grabbed 149 points.

-- Indonesia, Iran Discuss Expansion of Ties

Foreign Minister Muhammad Javad Zarif and Indonesian President Joko Widodo here on Monday discussed expansion of mutual relations and leading international developments.

Zarif voiced Iran’s readiness to improve cordial ties with Indonesia and hailed the country’s principled stance on the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorses the deal.

***TEHRAN TIMES

-- Australian website praises ‘another gem from Iranian cinema’

MercatorNet, an Australian website promoting the family and human dignity, has praised Iranian director Mohammadreza Kheradmandan’s two-minute movie “Thursday Appointment”, calling it ‘another gem from Iranian cinema’.

The 2019 film is about an elderly couple making their way through traffic and reciting to each other a poem by the great Persian poet Hafez. Meanwhile, the old man notices a young girl who is sad in the back seat of her parent’s car, they are too busy arguing. He intervenes and gives his wife’s flowers to the young couple to stop them from arguing. We only realize how important those flowers were to the old man when he drives off.

-- Italian companies eager for return to Iranian market

Chairman of Iran-Italy Joint Chamber of Commerce Ahmad Pourfallah has said Italian companies are still eager to engage in trade with Iran and are preparing to return to the Islamic Republic, ILNA reported on Monday.

“Many Italian companies are preparing to re-enter Iran after the sanctions are lifted and in this regard, we have advised the 5000 members we have in the Iran-Italy Chamber of commerce to be prepared as well,” Pourfallah said.

-- Iran tourism minister hopes for a ‘sincere return’ to cherish global heritage

Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan issued a message on the occasion of International Day for Monuments and Sites, hoping for an “imminent end to the coronavirus [crisis] and a sincere return of human to cherish the global heritage”.

The message highlights cultural assets of the country and its importance for the world, saying: "April 18, which is known as the International Day for Monuments and Sites, is a great opportunity to pay more attention to the issue of cultural heritage in general and the programs and policies related to this occasion in particular.

