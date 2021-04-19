FM Zarif tweets his trip's report to Indonesia

“Great to be back in Jakarta for talks with Pres @jokowi & FM Marsudi (@Menlu_RI); enhancing bilateral ties coordinating closely on regional & global issues,” Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

He added that “I thanked Indonesia for its valuable support in the UN Security Council when Trump regime sought to undermine int'l law.”

Zarif left Tehran for Jakarta on Sunday in the context of “Ramadan diplomacy” to promote bilateral relations. He met with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi and Indonesian President Joko Widodo today.

