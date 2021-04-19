Apr 19, 2021, 8:07 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 84302157
0 Persons

Tags

FM Zarif tweets his trip's report to Indonesia

FM Zarif tweets his trip's report to Indonesia

Tehran, April 19, IRNA - Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohmand Javad Zarif in a tweet on Monday outlined the axes of his meeting with Indonesia's top officials.

“Great to be back in Jakarta for talks with Pres @jokowi & FM Marsudi (@Menlu_RI); enhancing bilateral ties coordinating closely on regional & global issues,” Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

He added that “I thanked Indonesia for its valuable support in the UN Security Council when Trump regime sought to undermine int'l law.”

Zarif left Tehran for Jakarta on Sunday in the context of “Ramadan diplomacy” to promote bilateral relations. He met with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi and Indonesian President Joko Widodo today.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
9 + 6 =