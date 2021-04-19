Iran's football coach meets with envoy

On the threshold of his return to Tehran, Skočić attended the Iranian Embassy in Croatia and presented Esmaeili the national team's No.18 jersey.

Iran looks forward to participating in the FIFA World Cup for the third time in a row but they have a difficult task ahead since the remaining matches will be held at the centralized venue in Bahrain in June.

Iran, who are going to continue their quest for a sixth World Cup appearance, sits five points behind leaders Iraq in Group C, but having played one game fewer.

The eight group winners and four best runners-up will advance to the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Finals and the final round of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

