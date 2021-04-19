Judiciary chief stresses Iranians' rights violation be pursued in int’l bodies

Ayatollah Raisi made the remarks in the Supreme Judicial Council.

Secretary of Iran's High Council for Human Rights Ali Bagheri Kani said in the meeting that Iran had already criticized Europe for updating its sanctions list by adding 11 new Iranian names to its list two days after Europe’s move.

Kani also said that the 11-page letter was delivered to the Portuguese ambassador in Tehran, whose country is the rotating head of the Council of the European Union.

He added that the letter lists several examples of violations of the human rights of Iranian citizens by members of the European Union and demands the officials of the body to respect the rights of Iranian nationals and people and to recompense them for their losses.

Kani went on to say that the letter describes some European countries' behavior towards Iranian people as a crime against humanity that has led to the murder of some Iranian children who suffered from special diseases.

He also said that the letter also mentioned the illegal oppressive sanctions, especially on food and medical equipment, as well as the tragic condition of Iranian prisoners in the European jails.

9417**2050

