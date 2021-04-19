Supreme Leader condoles Brig. Gen. Hejazi's loss

Hejazi died of heart failure on Sunday evening.

The full text of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution's message reads:

In the name of God, the compassionate, the merciful;

With great regret, I received the news of the departure of the honorable General Mohammad Hejazi, may God bless him and grant him peace.

A lifetime of struggle, a dynamic thought, a heart full of the true faith and full of motivation and determination, who fully served Islam and the Islamic Revolution; these are the characteristics of Brigadier-General Hejazi.

He has served in great and influential responsibilities in the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps and has been proud and successful in all of them.

His absence is truly a source of regret and sorrow.

I consider it necessary to offer my sincere condolences to his dear wife and children and other family members and their friends and colleagues and ask God Almighty for their patience and consolation.

May God have mercy and forgiveness on this deceased brother.

The late Deputy Commander of IRGC Quds Force, Brigadier-General Mohammad Hosseinzadeh-Hejazi was the commander of the Basij (popular mobilization) force for ten years after the war, the head of the IRGC Joint Chief of Staff, deputy IRGC chief, and logistical support for IRI Armed Forces Industrial Research and Armed Forces Industries.

Brigadier General Hejazi was also for a while the head of IRGC forces in Lebanon and used his experience in combat against the ISIS forces in Syria.

After Brigadier General Qassem Soleimani’s martyrdom in Iraqi by the criminal hands of the US forces he became the deputy chief of the IRGC Quds force.

