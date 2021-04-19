Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 19

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran reports 19.1% surge in annual car output despite coronavirus spread

Iranian Industry, Mine and Trade Ministry said car output in the country rose by 19.1 percent in the Iranian year to March 20 despite closures and reduced activity measures imposed at plants by automotive companies to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The statistics showed that car production had reached a total of 903,800 units at the end of the past fiscal year, up against 758,900 units reported for the year to March 2020.

-- Head of Tehran’s anti-COVID task force warns two tough weeks awaiting capital

Two very hard and critical weeks are ahead of Tehran regarding the COVID-19 spread and casualties, warned the head of the National Task Force for Fighting the Coronavirus in the Iranian capital as the country reported over 400 daily deaths on Sunday.

In an address to an urgent online meeting of the heads of the capital’s universities of medical sciences, Dr. Alireza Zali added the pattern of COVID-19 referrals to Tehran’s hospitals has changed as patients are suffering from severer symptoms.

-- EAEU exclusive expo to be held in Tehran next month

An exclusive exhibition of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states’ economic capabilities is planned to be held in Tehran on May 17, announced the head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO).

Hamid Zadboum introduced the event as a platform for representing the two sides’ export capacities, saying: “Hosting this exhibition is a great opportunity that can facilitate negotiations to achieve free trade with the union.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran Marks Army Day With Parades

Iran on Sunday marked its National Army Day by parading the latest military achievements, including home-grown air defense systems, at selected military bases across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Military units held a motorcade parade in the capital Tehran where various types of unmanned aerial vehicles, tanks, anti-aircraft batteries, advanced missile systems and different kinds of electronic warfare systems were put on display.

-- Persepolis Thrash Al-Rayyan at AFC Champions League

Iran’s Persepolis FC flexed their credentials as favorites as they came from behind to defeat Al Rayyan SC 3-1 in Group E of the 2021 AFC Champions League at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday.

Persepolis turned on the power in the second half as they added to the 1-0 opening day win against UAE’s Al Wahda FSCC while Al Rayyan were left in search of their first victory, having been held 0-0 by FC Goa on Matchday One.

-- ‘U.S. Must Present List on Removal of Sanctions’

Iran’s permanent ambassador to Vienna-based international organizations on Sunday said the United States must present a list of steps it would take to remove sanctions on Iran in order to prove its seriousness in the ongoing talks on the 2015 nuclear deal in Austria’s capital.

"What is being pursued and discussed in Vienna is presentation of a clear and transparent image concerning the removal of the sanctions,” Kazem Gharibabadi told reporters.

***TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran, P4+1 agree to continue talks as new understanding emerges

Iran and the remaining parties to a 2015 nuclear deal agreed to continue nuclear deal talks as a top Iranian nuclear negotiator announced that the talks are leading to a new understanding.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, who is leading Iran’s negotiating team in the Vienna nuclear deal talks, said on Sunday morning that negotiations between Iran and the P4+1 group were to continue on Sunday in various formats and levels.

-- Annual aluminum ingot production up 61%

Production of aluminum ingot in Iran rose 61 percent during the previous Iranian calendar year 1399 (ended on March 20) compared to the figure for the preceding year.

The country’s aluminum ingot output stood at 446,800 tons in the previous year, data released by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) showed. Iran’s major aluminum producers had managed to produce 278,318 tons of the product in the Iranian calendar year 1398.

-- Archaeological studies to start at Sassanid-era Sirvan

The director general of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Department of Ilam announced that the first season of archaeological studies at the historical city of Sirvan, which dates back to the Sassanid dynasty will begin in the coming days.

Abdolmalek Shanbehzadeh stated: "This city, during its glorious days, was the capital of Masbazan province, one of the most important and prosperous cities of Iran in the Sassanid period and the presence of bridges, roads, yards, numerous castles and ancient settlements in this area, shows the importance of this city." He also referred to other plans of Ilam in the current Iranian year (started on March 20) in the field of research and excavations and noted: "We have several more excavations for speculation for demarcation, which we predict will reach four excavations."

