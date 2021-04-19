Pakistan calls for consultations with Iran on Afghan peace

According to Public relations office of foreign ministry, Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing a press conference in Dubai on the second day of his three-day trip to the UAE on Sunday said his upcoming visit to Iran focused on Afghan peace.

Calling the Islamic Republic of Iran brother of Pakistan and an important player in the region Qureshi said his visit to Iran would provide an opportunity to discuss Afghanistan issue with Iranian officials in a more candid manner.

He said Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif has paid four official visits to Pakistan since the beginning of Prime Minister Imran Khan's government adding that as a neighbor of Afghanistan, Iran can play a vital role for bringing peace in the war torn country.

Welcoming the resolution of disputes between members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, he said Pakistan has good relations with Islamic countries and supports the maintenance of peace and stability in the region.

Pakistani Foreign Minister's regional visit to four countries, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, began yesterday with the agenda of strengthening bilateral relations and consensus to advance Afghan peace process.

After Abu Dhabi, he is scheduled to travel to Tehran, Doha and Istanbul, respectively. The visit, which coincides with President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by September 11th this year, is considered very important.

He is expected to arrive in Tehran on Tuesday. Pakistani diplomatic sources told media that the development of bilateral relations, economic cooperation and exchange of views on the situation in Afghanistan is on the agenda of the Pakistani Foreign Minister's meeting with senior Iranian officials.

On the sidelines of the Heart of Asia Summit in Tajikistan, Qureshi met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on March 30th to discuss bilateral relations and developments in the region.

