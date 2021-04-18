40 after-shocks jolt Ganaveh, southern Iran

The Seismography Center of the Country reported the first after-shock at 11:25 and measured 4.5-degrees on the open-ended Richter scale.

After that 39 other after-shocks measuring between 3.5 and 4.4 degrees, shook Ganaveh up to 20:50 pm.

Head of the provincial Unexpected Natural Disasters Management Center Jahangir Dehgani said: Keeping in mind the numerous strong after-shocks the National Red Crescent Society has set up the tents and required facilities for emergency settling of the quake victims and the desert hospitals to take care of the injured victims at the villages around Ganaveh.

He said that the 5.9-degree quake has not damaged the electricity, water, gas and telephone infrastructures, and the township residents are not faced with problems in those respects.

“According to initial surveys the inflicted damages in six villages is between six to ten percent, and mainly due to the cracks in the wall and ceilings of the homes,” added Dehgani.

The Deputy Head of the provincial Red Crescent Society (RSC) Ali Yusefi-Nezhad, too, said that tents for emergency settlement of the entire quake victims whose homes have been damaged have been set up.

He said that presently ten rescue and relief teams of the RSC are in Ganaveh and its villages to assist the quake victims.

The Seismography Center of the Country, at Geophysics Institute of the University of Tehran has reported the quake center around Ganaveh Port at 10 meters below the earth level.

The longitude of the quake is recorded at 50.72 degrees north and 29.76 degrees east, at a 28-kilometer distance from Ganaveh city center.

1424

