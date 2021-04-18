Apr 18, 2021, 8:26 PM
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code: 84299940
0 Persons

Tags

Iran’s ground forces reach good achievements in missiles, drones production: Cmdr

Iran’s ground forces reach good achievements in missiles, drones production: Cmdr

Tehran, April 18, IRNA - Commander of the ground force of the Iranian Army Brigadier-General Kiumars Heidari said on Sunday that the force has literally had great achievements in missiles, drones, electronic wars, armed vehicles, and smart vehicles.

Noting that the force is totally independent of foreign countries, Brigadier-General Heidari said that the Army of Iran will defend the country in all fields.

Speaking on the sidelines of the parade that was held on the occasion of Army Day (April 18), Heidari added people of Iran will find the Army by themselves in any incident, including floods, earthquakes, and COVID-19 pandemic.

He warned the enemies that if they act foolishly and start a war against Iran, Iran will push them into a quagmire of death to make an example for others.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 0 =