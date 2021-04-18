Iran’s ground forces reach good achievements in missiles, drones production: Cmdr

Noting that the force is totally independent of foreign countries, Brigadier-General Heidari said that the Army of Iran will defend the country in all fields.

Speaking on the sidelines of the parade that was held on the occasion of Army Day (April 18), Heidari added people of Iran will find the Army by themselves in any incident, including floods, earthquakes, and COVID-19 pandemic.

He warned the enemies that if they act foolishly and start a war against Iran, Iran will push them into a quagmire of death to make an example for others.

