Strong quake shakes Bushehr, Fars provinces in southern Iran

Tehran, April 18, IRNA – An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale shook Fars and Bushehr Provinces in south of the country on Sunday.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 11:11 a.m. local time, on  April 18, and at the depth of 10 km underground.

The epicenter of the quake was located at 50.72 degrees longitude and 29.76 degrees latitude and at the depth of 10 kilometers.

No report has so far been released on the likely casualties or damage to the property.

Iran sits on major faultlines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes.

