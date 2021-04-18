Strong quake shakes Bushehr, Fars provinces in southern Iran

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 11:11 a.m. local time, on April 18, and at the depth of 10 km underground.

The epicenter of the quake was located at 50.72 degrees longitude and 29.76 degrees latitude and at the depth of 10 kilometers.

No report has so far been released on the likely casualties or damage to the property.

Iran sits on major faultlines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish