Qalibaf terms 60% enrichment as firm response to enemy's plot

Addressing parliament open session on Saturday, Qalibaf said achieving uranium with 60% purity important scientific and technological event political which has conveyed important political message.

Enemies of Iranian people expected to stop Iran nuclear activities by conducting terrorist attacks, he added.

Recent enrichment proved that Iran's nuclear industry has become indigenized and any unwise act or pressure can not affect Iran's determination for scientific progress, Qalibaf noted.

Enemy made attempt to weaken Iran's negotiating position, but the 60% enrichment showed that such measures have become an exemplary opportunity for taking major steps in line with nuclear industry progress.

He stressed the importance of giving response to Natanz terrorist attack, saying it will happen in a proper time.

He advised enemies to be aware of the fact that Iranian people and officials will abide by their commitments if the other party comply.

