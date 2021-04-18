Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 18

** IRAN DAILY

-- Rouhani: Iran to inject 1.4m COVID-19 vaccines by Friday

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said nearly 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be given to ‎the country’s highest priority group by April 23.‎

Speaking at a meeting of the National Task Force for Fighting the Coronavirus on Sunday, Rouhani said, “The first group of people, whose vaccination is very important to us, will receive the vaccine in the next seven days and, then, we will start giving the jabs to the second group.

-- Iran to appoint five commercial attachés to target markets: TPO

Iran plans to send five new commercial attachés to different target markets in the near future, announced the head of the Iran Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) on Saturday.

According to Hamid Zadboum, the organization has made the necessary preparations to dispatch commercial envoys to Russia, Oman, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and China.

-- Iran’s 12-month aluminum ingot output tops 446,000 tons: IMIDRO

Iran produced 446,800 tons of aluminum ingots during the year to March 20, according to statistics released by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

The figure shows an increase of 61 percent compared to the corresponding figure for last year, which was 277,716 tons.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- IRGC Ready to Set Up COVID Field Hospitals

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Saturday expressed readiness to expand the capacity of its medical centers and build field hospitals to assist the Iranian health society in the fight against the new wave of coronavirus pandemic.

IRGC spokesperson General Ramezan Sharif said all the stationary, mobile and field hospitals of the IRGC are prepared to increase their capacities at the request of the Ministry of Health for the treatment of the coronavirus patients amid the fourth wave of the pandemic.

-- Leader Tells Army: Keep Increasing Your Readiness

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Saturday issued a message ahead of the National Army Day, calling on the military to strengthen its preparedness as much as needed.

The message was addressed to Chief Commander of Iran’s Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi.

"Send my greetings to all the dear Army personnel and their honorable families. Today, the Army is present on the scene and stands ready to carry out its mission. Keep increasing the readiness as much as needed and play a role [in this regard],” the message read.

-- Iranian Freestyle Wrestlers Qualify for Asian Championships Final

Iran’s freestyle wrestlers Ali Reza Sarlak, Ali Savadkouhi and Ali Sha’bani in 57, 79 and 97 weight categories have qualified for the final at the Asian Championships underway in Kazakhstan.

The 34th edition of the Asian Championships kicked off today in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

***TEHRAN TIMES

--Airborne division commander: We will take big steps in development path

General Yousef Ghorbani, commander of the Army Airborne Division, said on Saturday that Iran will never imagine that it has reached a zenith, noting the Islamic Republic is setting aims for greater steps. "Our effort today is to take greater steps for the development and promotion of the airborne division in 1399,” Ghorbani told a press conference on the eve of Army Day.

Iran’s calendar year 1399 ended on March 20, 2021.

-- Industry Ministry’s indigenization plan realized by 110%

Head of the Domestic Production Center of Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade said the program for indigenizing the knowledge for the production of major industrial equipment has been realized by 110 percent in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).

Last year the indigenization of the knowledge for the production of $3.2 billion worth of such equipment in various provinces was on the agenda, however, more than $3.565 billion worth of such products were indigenized, Mohammad-Mehdi Hadavi told IRNA on Saturday.

-- Discover 7,000-year-old underground troglodyte

The underground troglodyte of Faridan, central Isfahan province, dates back to more than 7,000 years ago. It was discovered on January 8, 2017 under a hill overlooking a village near the city of Faridan.

The troglodyte refers to a type of architecture in which the process of reducing space is used to create architectural space. In other words, contrary to what can be achieved for the required space, in ordinary architecture by stacking materials, in the troglodyte architecture, these spaces are the result of digging parts of a mass and full volume.



