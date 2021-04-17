Azadi Tower, Nature Bridge go red on Int’l Hemophilia Day

The Public Relations of Azadi Tower wrote on its website on Saturday evening that every year on April 17, the International Hemophilia Day that is announced by the World Federation of Hemophilia, the supporting organizations for coagulation disorders patients around the globe commemorate this day.



Those supporting institute’ efforts include increasing the public information about this disease and the Azadi Tower, which is a national symbol, is turned red in Support of the Hemophilia patients on this day.

On the other side of Tehran, the Tabiat (Nature) Bridge, too, was turned red on the occasion.

