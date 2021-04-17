Iran's freestyle wrestling ends Asian Championships first day with medals

The 34th edition of the Asian Championships kicked off today in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

At the end of the first day's competition, Ali Sha’bani won gold in 97, Alireza Sarlak and Ali Savadkouhi won silver in the 57 and 79 weights classes, respectively, and Morteza Ghiasi won bronze at 65.

Koshti Pahlevani (heroic wrestling) is a kind of traditional wrestling derived from Varzesh-e Pahlavani (heroic sports) that was a system of athletics originally used to train warriors against foreign invaders. The heroes trained by this system were called Pahlavans. However, the tradition was changed throughout history. The most famous Iranian Koshti Pahlevani wrestler is Gholam Reza Takhti, an Olympic Gold-Medalist Wrestler and Varzesh-e Bastani practitioner.

Each year, Iran holds Takhti Cup in which freestyle wrestlers from different world countries attend.

