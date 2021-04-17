EU envoy: JCPOA negotiations make progress

"After intensive talks, we have taken stock in the Joint Commission. Progress has been made in a far from easy task. We need now more detailed work," Enrique Mora wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday.

He added that "key that everyone is committed to the same objectives: US rejoining the #JCPOA and its full implementation".

The meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA, which started an hour ago at the level of deputies with the presence of the Iranian delegations and the P4 + 1 in Vienna, ended a few minutes ago.

Attendees examined the conversations over the past few days and received reports from expert groups on sanctions and nuclear issues.

At the meeting, it was decided that bilateral and multilateral talks, as well as technical consultations, would continue in the coming days and that the joint commission would be held again if necessary.

