Zarif underlines Iran's support for Afghan peace process

Speaking on the phone with his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Zarif discussed bilateral issues and developments regarding peace in Afghanistan.

Emphasizing preserving Afghanistan democratic achievements over the last two decades, he reiterated support for peace process in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Atmar expressed happiness over developing ties between two countries and appreciated Iran’s effective role in this regard.

Both sides also underscored the importance of accelerating finalizing and signing Iran-Afghanistan strategic cooperation document.

