COVID-19 kills 319 more people in Iran

Tehran, April 17, IRNA - Some 319 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 66,327 Iran's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Some 21,312 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, the highest daily cases recorded, 2,176 patients have been hospitalized, it added.

It noted that 1,772,688 patients out of a total of 2,215,445 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,694 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, it stated.

It added that 14,277,782 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

