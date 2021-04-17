COVID-19 kills 319 more people in Iran

With the 319 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 66,327, Health Ministry said.

Some 21,312 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, the highest daily cases recorded, 2,176 patients have been hospitalized, it added.

It noted that 1,772,688 patients out of a total of 2,215,445 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,694 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, it stated.

It added that 14,277,782 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

