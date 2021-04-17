Former Diplomat: Stopping Vienna talks is Israeli demand

Talking with a political reporter of IRNA and regarding the impact of terrorist action on Natanz nuclear complex Kourosh Ahmadi told: “I do not think that such a terrorist measure was designed from the beginning with the aim of influencing the ongoing talks in Vienna. The terrorist action in Natanz should be evaluated in the context of Israel's usual destructive and subversive efforts.”



He added: “Last year in July, a similar occurrence took place in Natanz and part of the complex was damaged.

That time, the return of the United States to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the respective negotiations were not even the case. Those times Israel has also carried out other similar subversive actions in Iran’s different nuclear centers.”



The senior expert of international affairs said that preparing such measures requires several years, but it is possible that Israel hastened the incident or set its time to coincide with the Vienna talks.



Pointing to Israel's opposition to any agreement between Iran and the United States and other powers, Ahmadi expressed: “Since 2015 and before and after that Israel has been opposed to JCPOA or any other international agreement between Iran and the U.S. in different areas especially nuclear issue which will lead to the lifting of sanctions.”



Referring to previous clashes between Netanyahu and Obama, the former diplomat said: “In Trump’s period, Israelis were encouraging the U.S. to take any anti-Iranian measure especially leaving JCPOA, but under Biden’s presidency and the possibility of returning to JCPOA, they oppose the plan as well as any negotiations with Iran.”



According to this senior analyst of foreign policy affairs, Iran has a significant number of first-generation centrifuges collected and stored following the Joint plan of action.

It is possible now for Iran to use the same machinery and return things again. Iranian officials have also announced the replacement of more advanced centrifuges at the center.

Taking into account the impact of the Natanz terrorist action on the US determination to return to JCPOA, he stated: “One conjecture is that this movement would make the US postpone to agree and stop the rapid growth of Iran's nuclear power, having the impression that it has more time to bargain.”



Ahmadi added: “Of course, the general assumption is that if the negotiations for returning the U.S. to JCPOA and lifting sanctions are prolonged, it will not be to the detriment of the United States, because they are not under the pressure of the sanctions.”



Expressing that there were some evidences of US-Israel cooperation to sabotage Iran's nuclear industry in the past, he added that in the present situation where Biden administration does not have a warm relationship with Netanyahu’s administration and the connections between the two countries are not significant yet, it would be unlikely that Washington has played a role in this case.



He added: "The Israelis do not agree with Biden government to return to JCPOA, and there is a possibility of escalating differences between Tel Aviv and Washington on this issue."



Taking into consideration the insistence of some internal opponents of JCPOA to withdraw the talks due to Natanz occurrence and relating the issue to the talks, he said: “Stopping the talks is Israel's demand and Iran's withdrawal from the talks will practically fulfill the demand; fortunately, the authorities made a rational decision in this regard.”

