President: Lifestyle needs major shift to contain COVID-19

He made the remarks in a meeting of the national headquarters for the fight against the coronavirus disease.

The president said that the virus Iran is facing today is 70% more contagious than the virus which initially broke out in Wuhan, China.

Rouhani referred to a recent report by the World Health Organization (WHO) which said the situation has exacerbated over the past two months to become very worrying so that the countries which used to have less difficulty, now face a lot of problems.

“I have talked to the leaders of some nearby countries. All of them are facing a new wave of spreading.”

It is not enough to observe one single protocol, rather all the health protocols have to be taken into account as a whole, the president said, adding that major change in the lifestyle is needed.

Noting that the waves of the virus in Iran have not been heavier than the waves in other countries, he said that observing the protocols is 90 percent effective to contain the pandemic.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish