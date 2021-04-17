Lahore, Iranian cities to renew agreements on sister city

Sajjad Haider Rizvi, Executive Director of Indus Foundation for Human Development leading the delegation met with Director Khana-e-Farhang Jafar Ronas in Lahore on Saturday.

They decided to develop cultural, educational and tourism ties and renew sisterhood agreements of Lahore with Isfahan and Mashhad.

Haidar Rizvi said that this NGO can work in the field of educational cooperation between the two neighboring countries within the framework of the ECO Memorandum of Understanding.

Rizvi pointed to the importance of the activities of Iranian Khana-e-Farhang in introducing rich Iranian culture and civilization to the people of Pakistan.

He noted although information technology and cyberspace in the last 20 years has grown dramatically in Pakistani society but this has not been able to properly bring the nations of Iran and Pakistan closer together as Muslim and neighboring countries.

He added that skilled experts and researchers working with the Indus Foundation, can accelerate cooperation of the higher education institutions, including universities and cultural institutions of the two countries, and ultimately strengthen and grow people-to-people relationships.

Rizvi pointed to the common cultural, historical and civilizational heritage between Lahore, the capital of Punjab province with great cities of Isfahan and Mashhad.

He added there is a great potential for cultural, educational, tourism and artistic exchanges between Lahore and the two cities of Isfahan and Mashhad.

Jafar Ronas announced the readiness of Khana-e-Farhang in cooperation with the Indus Foundation to revive the sisterhood agreements within the framework of the ECO Cultural Institute.

He said that in the first step, communication will be established with the international departments of the three municipalities.

The Indus Foundation is a non-governmental organization working in the field of human resource management. One of the foundation's goals is to provide educational facilities and cultural services to Pakistani citizens and to pave the way for expanding relations with neighboring countries.

