Rouhani congratulates Syrian president on National Day

President Rouhani wrote a message to his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad, saying: “I am sure that based on abundant capacities and capabilities of both countries, we can move forward establishing peace and stability in the region and founding ground of regional cooperation as well as expanding mutual ties in all fields ever more.”

In the message, President Rouhani prayed for health and success of his Excellency (President Assad) as well as prosperity of the government and people of Syria.

**1416



