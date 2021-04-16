Iran rebukes misuse of WMDs issue

During an informal meeting of the Security Council on Friday about the need to preserve the Global Non-Proliferation Regime, Takht Ravanchi said that the abuse of non-proliferation issue should be stopped.

The full text of his statement reads:

Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMDs) are indeed the most immoral and inhumane weapons ever developed by mankind and their development, production, stockpiling and use have rightly been prohibited.

The only absolute guarantee against the use of these inhumane weapons is in fact their total elimination and to ensure that they will never be developed.

This noble objective clearly proves the inherent value of non-proliferation and disarmament regimes and their essential role in maintaining international peace and security.

Nevertheless, the authority of such regimes and the credibility of relevant international institutions have seriously been challenged and undermined in the past decades, ironically in most cases, not by those seeking to develop WMDs but by those who have abused non-proliferation regimes to advance their own interests.

The Security Council was dead silent when chemical weapons provided by the West were used by Saddam in his aggression against Iran, killing thousands of Iranian and Iraqi citizens.

