FM spox: Iraq's security integral part of Iran, region’s security

Expressing grave concern over the events of the past few days in Iraq, Khatibzadeh said that Iran has always supported the security, stability, and territorial integrity of Iraq, and strongly rejects any attempts that threaten these notable principles.

He added that Iraq is on the path of national development and active activism and playing a constructive role in the region, but some others are trying to prevent these goals in Iraq by exploding, terrorist acts, fueling insecurity, and crises.

Pointing to the capacities available in Iraq to get through these difficult conditions, he stressed that Iraq's security and stability are an integral part of the security and stability of Iran and the region, and Iran will not hesitate to help and support Iraq.

